When he said he was going to be a caretaker Prime Minister, surely we could expect that he would do the bare minimum. However, that is not how Boris Johnson sees his role, and frankly, why should we expect anything different?The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister is omce more “missing in action” after failing to attend a Cobra meeting to discuss the national heatwave emergency following predictions that thousands could die in the coming days:Of course, this has been the problem with Johnson from the start, he wants to glory, but is not prepared to do the work.