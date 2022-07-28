Thursday, July 28, 2022
Reality behind the rhetoric
Somehow, we all knew that Boris Johnson's promises about levelling up were all nonsense. No, actually, they were pretty obviously complete bollocks, but somehow enough people believed them to get him a swath of Tory MPs in red wall seats.
Now, a study by the thinktank IPPR North has unearthed figures that show that the gap in public spending between London and the North has doubled since Boris Johnson came to power, despite his pledge to “level up” the country.
MSN reports that the capital has surged ahead of England’s poorest region in terms of cash handed out by the government – proving that “the money simply didn’t follow the rhetoric”.
They add that the data also shows that, three years after the prime minister stood outside No 10 and vowed to level up the nation, public spending in the North has now fallen behind the average for England.
Will the new Prime Minister do any better? Not on their current economic promises.
