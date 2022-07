If there is one thing that is becoming immediately apparent about this very, very crowded Tory leadership race, we are going to end up much where we started, policy-wise, albeit with a more reliable and possibly better equipped Prime Minister, assuming that we don't get any of the really bonkers Boris-acolytes, of course.So far all the candidates have said they are in favour of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda and the watering down of our human rights, they all want to cut taxes for businesses and their rich pals, just disagreeing on the timing, and they all want to continue undermining the Good Friday agreement by rewriting the Northern Ireland Protocol.And now, according to the Independent , a group of net zero sceptics on the Tory back benches are hoping to move Boris Johnson’s would-be successors away from green policies.And this is just the start of the race. Once we are down to the last two and the candidates are starting to woo the right-wing backwoodsmen who make up the Tory rank and file, we could end up with a real race to the bottom. Goodness knows what sort of reactionaries policies the winner will end up committed to.