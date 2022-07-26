Tuesday, July 26, 2022
One rule for us...
It should come as no surprise that the Metropolitian POlice, of all forces, might be practising preferential policing, after all their failings in other areas are numerous and just reinforces the need for root and branch reform. However, at a time when they are under severe public scrutiny, you would think that they might make the effort to practise some equanimity.
The Guardian reports that anger over the Partygate scandal has been reignited after Scotland Yard confirmed that it did not send questionnaires to Boris Johnson before deciding against fining him for attending two Downing Street lockdown gatherings.
The paper says that fines were issued to other attenders at the gatherings in 2020, including one at No 10 on 13 November, where the prime minister gave a leaving speech for his departing director of communications, Lee Cain, and another in the Cabinet Office on 17 December:
Downing Street has previously briefed that Johnson did not receive police questionnaires relating to some lockdown events. But the revelation on Monday is thought to be the first time the Metropolitan police has admitted this, under details released as part of a legal challenge.
The Good Law Project (GLP), a non-profit campaign group that has brought a judicial review over accusations that the Met failed to fully investigate Johnson’s presence at parties, said: “The Met’s actions have raised grave concerns about the deferential way in which they are policing those in power.
“We don’t think the Met’s response is consistent with their legal duty of candour. And we certainly don’t think it’s consistent with what the Met has elsewhere conceded is their public duty to maintain public confidence in policing.”
The group is taking action in concert with Brian Paddick, the Liberal Democrat peer and former senior police officer.
In a document summarising the Met’s response to the challenge, released by the GLP, the force said it could confirm no questionnaire was sent to Johnson for the two 2020 gatherings. It confirmed it sent one in relation to a gathering held on 14 January 2021.
Johnson received a single £50 fine in April for breaking Covid laws at a birthday party thrown for him in June 2020.
Perhaps those who did receive fines for breaking regulations should be demanding to be treated the same way as the Prime Minister, and ask for a refund.
Perhaps those who did receive fines for breaking regulations should be demanding to be treated the same way as the Prime Minister, and ask for a refund.
