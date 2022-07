It should come as no surprise that the Metropolitian POlice, of all forces, might be practising preferential policing, after all their failings in other areas are numerous and just reinforces the need for root and branch reform. However, at a time when they are under severe public scrutiny, you would think that they might make the effort to practise some equanimity.The Guardian reports that anger over the Partygate scandal has been reignited after Scotland Yard confirmed that it did not send questionnaires to Boris Johnson before deciding against fining him for attending two Downing Street lockdown gatherings.The paper says that fines were issued to other attenders at the gatherings in 2020, including one at No 10 on 13 November, where the prime minister gave a leaving speech for his departing director of communications, Lee Cain, and another in the Cabinet Office on 17 December:Perhaps those who did receive fines for breaking regulations should be demanding to be treated the same way as the Prime Minister, and ask for a refund.