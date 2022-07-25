Monday, July 25, 2022
Is travel chaos built into Brexit?
It has been a summer of absurd claims and counter-claims, and that's just the Tory leadership battle. But the idea that the recent travel chaos in Dover and around the channel tunnel is down to the French not providing enough border guards is one of the most absurd.
The Guardian reports on the view of travel experts that the traffic management system on the M20 – introduced during Brexit – was causing “massive disruption”. They want the government to come up with a long-term solution.
The paper adds that authorities in Dover declared a critical incident as holidaymakers reported waiting as long as 21 hours to reach the ports. Volunteers were drafted in to hand out emergency supplies such as food and water to weary travellers.
This is the first full year of travel since Brexit, with 2021 holidays being stymied due to Covid, and already it is evident that the system cannot cope with the demand.
UK Ministers cannot escape responsibility for this mess. They brought in hard borders, now they have to make them work. Why should the French pick up the bill for UK intransigience, incompetence and sheer bloody-mindedness?
Before Brexit, holidaymakers just breezed through border checks, now that we have 'taken back control' and 'asserted our independence from Europe', there is a price to pay, and that includes the passport stamping that is contributing to these delays
Time for a rethink.
