With average annual energy bills predicted to hit £3,850 from January, triple the level at the beginning of this year, one would have thought that the energy companies are also struggling with market forces. Alas, nothing could be further from the truth.The Guardian reports that Shell and Centrica have sparked outrage by announcing huge windfalls.The paper says that Shell posted record earnings of $11.4bn (nearly £10bn) for the three-month period from April to June and promised to give shareholders payouts worth £6.5bn. At the same time, Centrica, the owner of British Gas, reinstated its dividend, handing investors £59m, after reporting operating profits of £1.3bn during the first half of 2022:The government can no longer sit on the sidelines. They need to implement a tax on these excessive profits, abolish VAT on energy, and introduce a social tariff instead of the price cap. After all, these energy companies can afford it.