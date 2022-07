The Guardian reports that scientists, vets and naturalists are calling for a moratorium on the badger cull in the light of evidence that they say shows nine years of killing badgers has failed to reduce bovine TB in cattle:The paper says that the peer-reviewed Vet Record paper by the independent ecologist Tom Langton and the vets Iain McGill and Mark Jones analysed government data on bovine TB in cattle herds within the “high risk” area of England over 2010-2020 and found that in nine out 10 counties, bTB incidence peaked and began to fall before badger culling commenced.In contrast, DEFRA's own analysis was not peer-reviewed, and, as they subsequently admitted, was based on “incorrect calculations”. Isn't it about time they accepted that their policy of mass slaughter of a protected species is flawed and ineffective, instead of doubling down like this?