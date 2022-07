It isn't just the fact that the extra £360m a week for the NHS was a lie, but that leaving the EU is actually costing us more than if we had stayed in.The Guardian reports that at least £450m of taxpayers’ money has been spent on facilities to handle post-Brexit checks, which have now been delayed and may never happen.The paper says that a new hi-tech border control post in POrtsmouth, built over the past 18 months at a cost of £25m, a cost shared by the taxpayer and the port’s owner, Portsmouth city council, should be in its inaugural week of use, handling post-Brexit checks on imports of animal, plant and forestry products arriving from the EU.However, the building stands empty and silent, following the government’s decision in April to delay, probably for good, the introduction of physical inspections of fresh meat, fruit, vegetables and plants from the EU:And so the mishandling of this so-called easy transition continues, with good money being thrown after bad, at a time when the health service could do with every penny.