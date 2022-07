The Mirror reports that UK taxpayers have already shelled out £120 million to Rwanda over the controversial deportation project - and won't get it back if judges torpedo the scheme.The High Court is currently weighing up whether the controversial plan - unveiled by Priti Patel earlier this year - is legal, with deportations understood to be on hold until at least September. However, officials from the central African nation have said that the cash is already committed, and much of it already been spent, and so will not be returned.Furthermore, the UK's high commissioner to Rwanda Joanne Lomas, who has since left her post, last year voiced concerns that asylum seekers had been recruited to fight for the Rwandan armed forces in conflicts abroad:All in all, this policy is an expensive mess that will do nothing to stop people trafficking.