To be frank, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario in which the impact of Brexit on businesses, holidays abroad, our economy and our day-t-day lives could get any worse, however, the current Tory government are determined to prove us wrong.The Guardian reports that independent experts and unions have warned the government that Boris Johnson’s plans to slash the number of civil servants by 91,000 – around 20% – within three years, will leave Whitehall unable to handle the huge extra workload caused by Brexit.These experts believe that such a reduction would leave the state too small to cope with the added responsibilities taken on by officials in Whitehall since the UK left the EU, including in areas of trade, agriculture, immigration and business regulation:And if you think the wait for a passport and driving licence is bad now, just wait until these cuts bite.