Monday, June 06, 2022
Tory UK Cabinet Member asserts the UK is at war with Ukraine
Here is a clip of the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport arguing that Boris Johnson should remain in office because we are at war with Ukraine.
Honestly, Nadine, the Wales-Ukraine game was not that acrimonious and everybody left on good terms.
When did you and Boris Johnson declare war, exactly?
