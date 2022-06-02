Thursday, June 02, 2022
Time to rejoin the single market
The main consequence of Tory MP. Tobias Ellwood's call for Boris Johnson’s government to take the UK back into the EU single market to help ease the cost of living crisis, is that he has effectively scuppered his chances of leading the Conservative Party for some considerable time. Nevertheless, he is right.
The defence select committee chair, said Brexit had left British business “strangled” by red tape – insisting that it was time to “think outside the box”. He has urged the government to look again at forging a Norway-style relationship with the EU, allowing access to the single market through the European Economic Area (EEA):
Writing in The House magazine, Mr Ellwood said the move would see post-Brexit paperwork costing firms £7bn removed and help ease inflationary pressures on hard-pressed families.
“Sector after sector is being strangled by the red tape we were supposed to escape from,” said the Tory MP – arguing that Brexit has not turned to be what “most people imagined”.
Speaking about his proposal on Times Radio on Thursday, Mr Ellwood said: “I’m daring to think outside the box … that’s what we need to do at the moment, given the economic situation we face.”
He added: “It would strengthen our economy because it would remove so much red tape, it would ease the cost of living crisis, and it would actually settle the difficult Irish question on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
This is, of course, the solution we were led to believe was favoured by the Brexiteers, before they broke all their referendum promises, and took us into a self-harming deal that had previously only been favoured by hard-liners.
What I want to know, is why it has been left to a Tory MP to propose this solution? Where are the Liberal Democrats? Why do they appear to have lost their voice on Europe?
This is, of course, the solution we were led to believe was favoured by the Brexiteers, before they broke all their referendum promises, and took us into a self-harming deal that had previously only been favoured by hard-liners.
What I want to know, is why it has been left to a Tory MP to propose this solution? Where are the Liberal Democrats? Why do they appear to have lost their voice on Europe?
