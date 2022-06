Sometimes those in positions of authority manage to get straight to the heart of a matter with a simple question. Yesterday though, was not such an occasion, when Christopher Geidt, the Prime Minister's independent adviser on ministers’ interests, used his annual report, to say that there is a “legitimate question” about whether receiving a fixed-penalty notice for breaking coronavirus rules constituted a breach of the ministerial code.As the Guardian reports , Geidt, who is meant to advise Johnson over whether ministers have breached the code, dodged the question of whether the prime minister himself had done so – apparently for fear of having to resign if Johnson ignored him:The Prime Minister, of course, is admitting nothing. He has written to Christopher Geidt to say that, “taking account of all the circumstances, I did not breach the code”. He also declined to give Geidt the power to launch his own investigations.It is little wonder that people think the ministerial code is not worth the paper it is written on.