The level of paranoia within the Metropolitian Police has been laid bare by this article in the Guardian , which reveals that attenders at Sarah Everard’s vigil were arrested by police officers who feared the event had become an “anti-police protest”, according to reports.The paper says that officers claimed in witness statements first reported by the Evening Standard that they were branded “murderers” by those in attendance. Clearly, this provocation was too much for them, though there appears to be no thought to the fears of those attending this vigil, who were concerned that a serving Metropolitan Police Officer had just murdered a woman.Given the behaviour of the police at this vigil, it is little wonder that the high court ruled the force had breached the rights of organisers, Reclaim These Streets, nor that the Met was refused permission to appeal. However, senior officers appear to have authorised criminal charges against people who attended the vigil despite losing this high court case:Isn't it time the Met stopped digging the hole they have placed themselves in.