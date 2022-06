The UK has a reputation as the world centre of money-laundering due to our lax regulations and the influence bought by 'dirty money', and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon, despite Ministers' so-called crackdown on Russian oligarchs.The Independent says that MPs believe Boris Johnson‘s pledge to crack down on Russian dirty money in London will fail because of a lack of funding and expert staff.They say that a Foreign Affairs Committee report has found that the prime minister’s “rhetoric” in quickly pushing through the Economic Crime Act – following the Ukraine invasion – is not matched by the “reality” of resources available, and they have demanded to know if action will be taken against wealthy foreign investors handed fast-track residency “without due diligence” before the scheme was hurriedly scrapped.:So, once more the rhetoric is not being matched with action. In typical Boris Johnson style, the government is pursing polices that are all frills, and no knickers.