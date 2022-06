Just when we thought that the huge amount of public money wasted by this Tory Government could not be matched, it transpires that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has outdone himself.The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak has been accused of wasting £11bn of taxpayers’ money by paying too much in interest servicing the government’s debt.The paper says that according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) the losses were the result of the chancellor’s failure to insure against interest rate rises on £900bn of reserves created through the quantitative easing (QE) programme:Who says there's no magic money tree?