The Guardian reports on Liberal Democrat research that has found that untreated sewage was discharged into England’s coastal bathing waters for more than 160,000 hours last year. This not just confined to England, as there are a similar problems in Wales, though here it is the Welsh Labour Government that is responsible for regulation. This is backed up by Figures collated by the campaign group Top of the Poops, which reveal that including the bathing waters in Wales, water companies released untreated sewage for 217,804 hours.The paper says that data compiled by the party using Environment Agency figures on 2021 discharges shows that water companies released raw sewage 25,000 times into designated bathing waters off the English coast:These figures back up the Liberal Democrats call for a sewage tax on water companies’ profits to be used to clean up coastlines, rivers and lakes. In 2021 water companies released raw sewage into all coastal waters and rivers in England for more than 2.7m hours, in the same year the firms made £2.8bn in operating profits and paid out £27m in bonuses to senior executives.Surely it is time to reverse that trend.