As if it were not bad enough that energy companies like BP are posting record profits on the back of huge price-hikes, and families struggling to pay for electricity and gas, the Times reports that many of these suppliers are facing “substantial fines” as regulators begin an urgent investigation into claims they are ripping off customers by inflating direct debits to ease cashflow problems.The paper says that companies hve been given three weeks by business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, to respond to allegations of “completely unacceptable behaviour” relating to unjustified direct debit increases:Surely, government cannot ignore this crisis for much longer. They must do more to help consumers.