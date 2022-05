There has been a lot of publicity of the impact of the cost of living crisis on energy and fuel costs but, as the Guardian reports , there is also an impact on basic food costs.The paper says that a Which? analysis has found that cereal, mushrooms and cheese among the items to have risen the most in cost, with some grocery prices rising by as much as twenty per cent:The causes of these price rises are many, but Brexit may well be one of them, and it is almost certain that if the UK Government provoke a trade war of the Norther Ireland protocol, then things will get worse.