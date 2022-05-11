



The alternative is to change the way the Senedd operates altogether, which is possible, but would constitute a major shift in political culture. I am not sure the present leadership are ready for that, or even that they have thought it through.



Further expense will of course come from finding offices for the additional MSs, most probably in another building, as well as support staff and equipment. I am not sure that the quoted £12 million cost will be anywhere near enough.



In conclusion, a reformed Senedd of eighty members, elected through STV, seems to be realistic, supportable, properly accountable and affordable. The present proposals do not meet any of that criteria.