Those who voted for Brexit cannot say they were not warned, as many of us were clear during the referendum that leaving the EU free trade area and its exacting animal welfare standards could well backfire on us, and on our own agricultural industry, and so it is coming to pass.The Independent reports that meat from cows kept in harsh conditions banned in the UK will be imported under the trade deal struck with Australia, despite government promises to improve animal welfare after Brexit.The paper says that cattle are transported for up to 48 hours without eating and drinking in parts of Australia, its High Commissioner has admitted – and those animals are included in the deal hailed by Boris Johnson as a big prize from leaving the EU:Yet more government pledges unravelling before our eyes.