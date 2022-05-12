Thursday, May 12, 2022
Party Central
The Guardian reports that the Metropolitian police have announced that more than 100 fixed-penalty notices have now been handed out for breaches of lockdown rules in Downing Street and Whitehall:
In a brief statement on Thursday, it said the total had reached twice that. The investigation, which covers 12 separate events, is still ongoing.
It is understood one of the gatherings for which fines have begun to be issued is the cheese and wine party which Number 10 aides were filmed joking about.
It is possible that more fines have now been issued relating to Number 10 Downing Street than any other property in the UK. It is no wonder that people don't trust politicians.
