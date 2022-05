As predicted, the legislation proposed by the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, is already making waves abroad. The Guardian reports that the US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has warned that unilateral UK legislation affecting the Northern Ireland protocol could endanger British prospects for a free trade deal with the US.The paper says that Pelosi’s bluntly worded intervention came two days after Truss, confirmed that the government was planning to table legislation that would nullify parts of the protocol by exempting some goods moving between Great Britain and Ireland from EU customs checks:The big question of course, is whether this government really cares that their single-minded pursuit of legislation to appease a small minority of little Englanders, isolationists and their rich backers is going to wreck businesses across the UK, while making the cost of living crisis worse for millions of people?