The Chancellor of the Exchequer may have finally relented and decided to hand out the proceeds of a windfall tax to poorer households but, as the Independent reports , earlier decisions by the Tory Government could have saved us all a lot of money, and done so on an annual basis.The paper says that a new analysis has found that households could have saved more than £500 a year on energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis if the government had not scrapped a green policy for homes:As Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem climate change spokesperson, says, the Tories have aPerhaps it is time government planned for the long term instead of always going for the quick fix.