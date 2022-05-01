



He wants the government to legislate to put clear obligations on the “enablers” to share information about suspected illicit wealth, as well as bring in tough criminal penalties for the failure to do so.



Oligarchs are still able to use shell companies – often set up in the UK’s Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories (CDOTs) – to dodge the authorities. That must be stopped.



It is time the UK cleaned up its act and ceased to be the world's dirty money centre.