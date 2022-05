He wants the government to legislate to put clear obligations on the “enablers” to share information about suspected illicit wealth, as well as bring in tough criminal penalties for the failure to do so.



Oligarchs are still able to use shell companies – often set up in the UK’s Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories (CDOTs) – to dodge the authorities. That must be stopped.



It is time the UK cleaned up its act and ceased to be the world's dirty money centre.

The UK has for a long time enabled the Russian oligarchs, who were the power behind Putin, to build up their wealth and influence. We are in no position to criticise the flow of dirty money that has done so much to support international criminality. But all that has changed, or has it?The government’s Economic Crime Bill was rushed through parliament last month in a bid to “flush out” illicitly-obtained wealth. It created a new register requiring overseas companies to reveal the name of the “beneficial owner” of properties held in the UK. But it is not enough, and according to Bill Browder, a leading sanctions expert, Britain remains the “world leader” in hiding dirty money.The Independent reports that Mr Browder has urged Boris Johnson’s government to get to grips with the “enabler community” of lawyers and accountants in London suspected of helping kleptocrats from Russia and elsewhere protect their assets:Browder and other anti-corruption campaigners contend that the Economic Crime legislation contains several “loopholes”, which still allow kleptocrats to hide their assets in complex structures such as shell companies and trusts.