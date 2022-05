If we thought that the government had got a grip on the billions of pounds lost to fraud during that Covid pandemic, then we need to think again. The Independent reports that MPs have been warned that the “eye-watering” amount of taxpayers’ money lost to fraudsters who exploited Covid support schemes could be even higher than previously feared.The paper says that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has estimated that £4.9bn has been lost from loans issued to ineligible businesses during the pandemic. But the Public Accounts Committee said the total sum squandered “could go even higher” because of unknown amounts lost to fraud and error from grant funding given to businesses via local authorities:The levels of incompetence in this government never ceases to amaze me.