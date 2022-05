The Guardian reports that Ofgem is on course to raise the cap on household energy bills to about £2,800 in October.The paper says that the increase in the cap would push up the average annual bill by more than £800, after the regulator increased it by £693 in April to £1,971. The regulator’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, told parliament’s business, energy and industrial strategy committee the figure was provisional but was based on the most accurate current estimate:It just gets worse and worse.