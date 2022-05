I could easily blog today on the phenomenal success of the Liberal Democrats and the awful showing by the Tories, that appraently makes a challenge on Boris Johnson's leadership inevitable. However, anotner cheering statistic caught my eye in the Independent , namely their conclusion that far-right and conspiracy theorist political parties have so far won zero seats in the local elections.The paper says that with almost all the results declared on Friday evening, none of their candidates had been elected and few had received more than a handful of votes:Is this the beginning of the end for extremist fringe parties? I fear not.