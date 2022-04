There must be a rule somewhere that says that if a law is effective and benefits freedom, democrcay and ordinary people, then the establishment will do anything it can to undermine and corrupt that law. Let's call it the 'Yes Minister Rule'. Something akin to this has been going on in the world of freedom of Information.The Guardian reports that more than 100 journalists, politicians and campaigners have signed an open letter warning that the UK’s freedom of information (FoI) laws are being undermined by a lack of resources and government departments obstructing lawful requests.The paper says that the signatories include the editor-in-chief of the Guardian, Katharine Viner, the editor of the Observer, Paul Webster, as well as the shadow solicitor general, Andy Slaughter, the former Brexit secretary David Davis, and the former Green party leader Caroline Lucas:Full transparency is never comfortable for those on the receiving end, but it is essential for democracy to work effectively.