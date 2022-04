The Guardian reports that British universities are facing a brain drain as the row over Brexit in Northern Ireland threatens £250m in research funding from the EU.The paper says that the European Research Council (ERC) has written to 98 scientists and academics who were recently approved for €172m (£145m) in grants telling them that if the UK’s associate membership of the €80bn Horizon Europe programme is not ratified they will not be eligible to draw down the money:None of this was on the side of the bus of course, but it is the predictable consequence of the way the UK government is completely screwing the country by its mishandling of the Brexit process.