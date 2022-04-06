Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Treasury blocks plans to help people cope with energy crisis
I once read that if every home in the UK was properly insulated the energy saved would amount to the equivalent of two power stationsenergy. Certainly, that was the rationale when we had a Liberal Democrat Energy Minister promoting insulation and green energy. Unfortunately, most of those programmes were dismantled when the Tories assumed the reins once more, and this government is no different.
As a result the cost of living crisis has been much more painful for those struggling to heat their homes, in the face of the countries energy dependency on external providers and the huge amount of heat (and money) drifting out into the atmosphere through people's roofs each day. Surely, it is time to turn this around and start investigating in proper insulation for everybody's home.
If only the Treasury could grasp the basic concept that investment in insulation and green energy will lower people's bills, improve our balance of payments, reduce the country's dependence on foreign powwers and help tackle climate change. Alas, it is not to be.
The Independent reports that plans for hundreds of millions of pounds to be spent on making homes more energy efficient, which would in turn reduce bills amid the cost of living crisis have been blocked by those holding the government's purse strings.
The paper says that Downing Street and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s team were hoping for an expansion of the Energy Company Obligation (Eco) scheme to be included in this week’s energy security strategy. The scheme works by using money raised from a levy on energy bills and pays for home energy efficiency improvements for the poorest households.
The proposal includes the Treasury contributing about £200m a year extra from the taxpayer, meaning the scheme could be expanded beyond only those receiving benefits to thousands more people. But chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has rejected the proposals as he is sticking closely to pledges outlined in autumn 2021.
Another example of the short-sightedness that blights British politics.
