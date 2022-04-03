Sunday, April 03, 2022
Tories target the disabled
The Independent reports that almost 300,000 disabled people are losing government help to cut their fuel costs just as bills rocket to record levels. They say that tighter eligibility rules will remove the flagship warm homes discount from the claimants of a clutch of disability benefits, because their incomes are judged to be too high:
Ministers argue the shake-up of the scheme will better target fuel poverty, delivering help to an extra 160,000 people with a long-term illness or disability – while hiking payments by £10 to £150.
A government document reads: “Our latest modelling estimates that there will be a reduction in the number of rebate recipients who receive DLA or PIP by 290,000 or 35 per cent.”
Louise Rubin, head of policy at the disability equality charity Scope, called the decision “an insult to those disabled people who have already been cutting back for months”.
The discount will be removed next winter – as the typical annual fuel bill is tipped to hit around £3,000 – on the back of the £693 rise to almost £2,000, landing on doormats this month.
“Amid the worst cost of living crisis in decades, it’s almost unfathomable that the government will cut support for rising energy bills from nearly 300,000 disabled people,” Ms Rubin said.
“Life costs more if you’re disabled. Our energy helpline is now overwhelmed with calls from disabled people who are already facing sky-high energy bills – and do not know how they will afford to charge vital equipment, or stay warm, as the crisis goes on.”
So much for levelling up.
