The Guardian reports that MPs have criticised the government for its “unacceptable” failure to draw up plans to recover nearly £5bn taken from the coronavirus emergency bounceback loan scheme by fraudsters.The paper says that a public accounts committee report has recommended that the government must give more resources to counter-fraud agencies and account properly for how much of the money will be lost forever:This sort of disregard for misuse of public money is unacceptable and needs to change.