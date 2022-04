During the Brexit campaign the current crop of Tory Ministers were lined up with other Brexiteers to reassure us that Wales would not miss out on European funding if we left the EU. Alas, as we suspected at the time, their promises have disappeared into the usual Treausry rabbit hole, never to be seen again.The Independent reports that a government fund designed to replace EU grants lost due to Brexit has been blasted as “catastrophic” amid claims that it will cut support for disadvantaged areas by more than 40 per cent over the coming three years.The paper says that despite the 2019 Conservative manifesto promising to at least match the money provided to less wealthy areas through EU structural support, the £2.6bn being handed out by the Shared Prosperity Fund over three years, will not reach the £1.5bn annual total provided by Brussels until 2024-5:Sadly, nobody is surprised by this broken promise.