As if things were not bad enough, the Mirror reports that Lib Dem research has revealed that families face paying an extra £160 a year in Tory levies on water and energy.The paper says that over the next five years people will have to stump up £40 a year to pay back Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £200 loan to combat 2022’s soaring gas an electric bills. But in 2025 a sewage levy will kick in adding another £60 and £48 extra to pay for Boris Johnson’s eight new nuclear power stations.The nuclear levy will steadily rise to £96 a year by the end of the decade. And the peak cost of £160 will hit in the last year of the energy loan payback in 2027 with £60 on water bills and £60 for nuclear.So, far from helping people through this crisis, the government is just piling on the misery.