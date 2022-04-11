Monday, April 11, 2022
Tories pile on the cost of living crisis agony
As if things were not bad enough, the Mirror reports that Lib Dem research has revealed that families face paying an extra £160 a year in Tory levies on water and energy.
The paper says that over the next five years people will have to stump up £40 a year to pay back Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £200 loan to combat 2022’s soaring gas an electric bills. But in 2025 a sewage levy will kick in adding another £60 and £48 extra to pay for Boris Johnson’s eight new nuclear power stations.
The nuclear levy will steadily rise to £96 a year by the end of the decade. And the peak cost of £160 will hit in the last year of the energy loan payback in 2027 with £60 on water bills and £60 for nuclear.
So, far from helping people through this crisis, the government is just piling on the misery.
