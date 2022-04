“However, there are some differences in opinion over the most appropriate approach to tackling crime, with younger groups tending to favour rehabilitation and older adults leaning towards a more punitive approach.”



Perhaps, instead of more public relations initiatives, the government should give the police the resources they need to do the job and put in place policies that will help to eradicate some of the causes of crime and anti-social behaviour.

According to the Guardian , it is not just the Metropolitan Police who are suffering a loss of public confidence and trust.The paper says that Home Office documents reveal polling carried out for the government has found a high fear of crime, and low confidence much will be done about it. They add that the leak reveals the public are not convinced by a series of flagship initiatives by Boris Johnson’s administration on law on order, such as the Beating Crime plan: