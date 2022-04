The Independent reports that MPs have accused the government of “substandard” handling of the freedom of information system and called for an independent audit of in order to restore public trust.The paper says that a new report from the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee found evidence of “poor FoI administration” in the Cabinet Office, which appeared “inconsistent with the spirit and principles” of the FoI Act – introduced in 2000 to allow members of the public to request information held by public bodies:Whatever the reason for the poor administration of freedom of information requests, is it me or does it appear to be just a little too convenient for a government that does not like the process in the first place?