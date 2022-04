Things have been hectic for government ministers recently, what with all those lock-down partis, awkward questions, investigations, fines and, of course, Ukraine. Even so, that is no excuse for neglecting the fundamental duty of government, protecting the citizens of the Uk, in this case from the growing cost of living crisis that is engulfing us all.The Independent reports that the government’s working group to address the cost living has not met for six months despite surging energy prices>The paper says that the inter-ministerial group on the cost of living last met in early November 2021 but has since ground to a complete halt with no meetings held since the beginning of the Partygate scandal:As the Labour spokesperson says, we are seeing the biggest real-terms cut to pensions in 50 years, severe cuts to Universal Credit, punishing tax rises, and rocketing energy bills and yet the main preoccupation of minister is trying to get Boris Johnson off the hook for all his rule-breaking and lies.