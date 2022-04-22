Friday, April 22, 2022
Self-obsessed government failing to deal with cost of living crisis
Things have been hectic for government ministers recently, what with all those lock-down partis, awkward questions, investigations, fines and, of course, Ukraine. Even so, that is no excuse for neglecting the fundamental duty of government, protecting the citizens of the Uk, in this case from the growing cost of living crisis that is engulfing us all.
The Independent reports that the government’s working group to address the cost living has not met for six months despite surging energy prices>
The paper says that the inter-ministerial group on the cost of living last met in early November 2021 but has since ground to a complete halt with no meetings held since the beginning of the Partygate scandal:
The revelation comes after widespread criticism of the government’s response to the cost of living crisis, with ministers accused of being “asleep at the wheel” and focused on other matters.
Earlier this month inflation hit a 30-year high of 7 per cent on the back of sky-rocketing fuel costs – but ministers have offered little extra help beyond a temporary loan scheme announced by Rishi Sunak in March.
The lack of meetings in recent months means the group has not met at all since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is partly responsible for the surge in energy prices.
Ministers say they have held “extensive” discussions about the cost of living with each other outside the scope of the group, but admit it has not officially met for around half a year.
According to the government, the work group is meant to make sure there is “a cross-government understanding of the cost of living challenges, particular for those on lower incomes and to encourage a joined up approach”.
As the Labour spokesperson says, we are seeing the biggest real-terms cut to pensions in 50 years, severe cuts to Universal Credit, punishing tax rises, and rocketing energy bills and yet the main preoccupation of minister is trying to get Boris Johnson off the hook for all his rule-breaking and lies.
The Independent reports that the government’s working group to address the cost living has not met for six months despite surging energy prices>
The paper says that the inter-ministerial group on the cost of living last met in early November 2021 but has since ground to a complete halt with no meetings held since the beginning of the Partygate scandal:
The revelation comes after widespread criticism of the government’s response to the cost of living crisis, with ministers accused of being “asleep at the wheel” and focused on other matters.
Earlier this month inflation hit a 30-year high of 7 per cent on the back of sky-rocketing fuel costs – but ministers have offered little extra help beyond a temporary loan scheme announced by Rishi Sunak in March.
The lack of meetings in recent months means the group has not met at all since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is partly responsible for the surge in energy prices.
Ministers say they have held “extensive” discussions about the cost of living with each other outside the scope of the group, but admit it has not officially met for around half a year.
According to the government, the work group is meant to make sure there is “a cross-government understanding of the cost of living challenges, particular for those on lower incomes and to encourage a joined up approach”.
As the Labour spokesperson says, we are seeing the biggest real-terms cut to pensions in 50 years, severe cuts to Universal Credit, punishing tax rises, and rocketing energy bills and yet the main preoccupation of minister is trying to get Boris Johnson off the hook for all his rule-breaking and lies.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home