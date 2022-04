Where to start on the UK Government's scheme to send single male asylum seekers to Rwanda? Morally, it is repugnant, a further step towards the UK becoming a pariah state, shunning international principles in the treatment of refugees, practically, it is a whole different ball game.As the Independent reports , one Tory MP and former Minister is appalled at the new policy. Andrew Mitchell has branded Boris Johnson’s multi-million pound deal, which could see thousands of people flown over 4,000 miles to the African country, as “immoral”, and “impractical”, and says it will involve “astronomic” costs.The paper says that the plans have been met with fierce opposition from charities and campaign groups who have urged ministers to abandon the “shamefully cruel” proposals, while the government also braces for human rights legal challenges in the courts:Frankly, the whole scheme is an embarrassment.