The Guardian reports that Leader of the House, Mark Spencer has defended a Treasury decision to shelve a review into the right to roam around the English countryside. In response to questions, Spencer said the English countryside is a “place of business” and already has “hundreds of thousands of miles of public footpaths”.The paper says that the review, headed by Lord Agnew, had included a potential expansion of the much-fought-over “right to roam”, which campaigners fear will not now go ahead. In response, activists are planning mass trespasses to raise awareness of how much of England’s land is out of bounds. The right to roam exists over only 8% of the country:Once more the Tories are putting the interests of landowners above those of ordinary people.