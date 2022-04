The Independent reports on a 'crisis of honesty', after revealing that dozens of false statements have been made in parliament by Boris Johnson and his ministers over the past two years.The paper says that the prime minister has not lodged any corrections to the official House of Commons record, despite being reprimanded by the statistics watchdog and having his incorrect statements pointed out by opposition MPs and fact-checkers.This has led Labour to accuse the government of disrespecting the public with a “litany of lies and falsehoods”, while the Conservative former attorney general Dominic Grieve says the figures suggest “a disregard both for good governance and truth”:Davey is absolutely right of course. The current rules are based on the idea that MPs are honourable. However, there is nothing honourable about the way these misleading statements remain uncorrected.