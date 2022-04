The answer to that question is of course, yes. The Guardian reports that public sector unions have reacted with fury after ministers announced that pay increases across the civil service would be pegged at an average of 2% for the year ahead, despite surging inflation.In contrast, the paper says that the latest official figures showed average pay across the economy was increasing at an annual rate of 4.8%. It is little wonder that the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies thinktank, Paul Johnson, has suggested that with civil service pay already having been hit by a decade of real-terms pay cuts, the government are “testing the limits of employee patience and of the labour market”:We cannot go on treating public servants in this way, not least health and social care workers who took the brunt of the heavy lifting during the pandemic. Government needs to respond to the cost of living crisis by protecting its own workers from the worst impact of soaring bills, while also putting in measures that will help the wider population as well.