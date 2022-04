The decision by the Home Secretary to send single male asylum seekers to Rwanda, against the strong advice of her senior civil servants, has already started to unravel. Not only is opposition building within the Conservative Party itself, but there are consequences in Rwanda itself.The Mirror reports that orphans of the Rwandan genocide will lose their home to make way for refugees being booted out of Britain by Home Secretary Priti Patel.The paper says that some 22 residents are being turfed out of Hope House hostel to make room for asylum seekers sent to the African country under the proposed scheme:So, not only has the scheme been labelled as condemned as unworkable and illegal by the UN’s refugee agency the UNHCR, while a former Tory Minister has labelled it as more expensive than housing migrants in the Ritz, but this government is also penalising the victims of an horrrendous atrocity at the same time.Could it get any worse?