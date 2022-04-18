Monday, April 18, 2022
Inhuman asylum seeker policy starts to unravel
The decision by the Home Secretary to send single male asylum seekers to Rwanda, against the strong advice of her senior civil servants, has already started to unravel. Not only is opposition building within the Conservative Party itself, but there are consequences in Rwanda itself.
The Mirror reports that orphans of the Rwandan genocide will lose their home to make way for refugees being booted out of Britain by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The paper says that some 22 residents are being turfed out of Hope House hostel to make room for asylum seekers sent to the African country under the proposed scheme:
As more migrants landed in Dover yesterday, Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said the evictions were “cruel and heartless”.
Orphans of Rwanda’s civil war say they have nowhere to go after being turfed out of a hostel under Patel's cruel Rwanda refugee scheme.
A shelter for traumatised victims of the 1994 conflict is being emptied to make way for asylum seekers being sent from the UK under the controversial Tory plan.
Although now in their late 20s, the 22 survivors have no money or family and some face lifelong mental health battles. They were given a fortnight’s notice to ship out of the hostel – ironically named Hope House – in capital city Kigali.
Tonight one vulnerable woman who has lived at the shelter for eight years said: “I barely know any other home. I was only told about moving out a few days ago. I have not figured out where I will go.”
Ms Patel visited the hostel on Thursday in a stage-managed trip before details of the orphans became known.
Residents said they were not given the chance to see or meet her. Officials briefed press that the 50-bed building was a privately owned former tourist hostel.
There was no mention of the orphans, though one source said of Ms Patel’s visit: “There are more than 20 – you’d have thought it must have been fairly obvious.”
A resident added: “It is not a guest house. It has been a hostel, our home, for the last eight years.”
So, not only has the scheme been labelled as condemned as unworkable and illegal by the UN’s refugee agency the UNHCR, while a former Tory Minister has labelled it as more expensive than housing migrants in the Ritz, but this government is also penalising the victims of an horrrendous atrocity at the same time.
Could it get any worse?
So, not only has the scheme been labelled as condemned as unworkable and illegal by the UN’s refugee agency the UNHCR, while a former Tory Minister has labelled it as more expensive than housing migrants in the Ritz, but this government is also penalising the victims of an horrrendous atrocity at the same time.
Could it get any worse?
