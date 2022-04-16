Saturday, April 16, 2022
Inadequate government action having no impact on energy bills
The Guardian reports that leading analysts have predicted energy bills will stay well above £2,000 for two more years, with prolonged high prices threatening the chancellor Rishi Sunak’s loan scheme to help households cope with sky-high gas prices amid the mounting cost of living crisis.
The paper says that Cornwall Insights, which predicted the recent 54% rise in the cap on average energy bills to £1,971, said it had increased its forecasts for upcoming changes to the ceiling, which is determined by the energy regulator, Ofgem:
It warned that prices staying higher for longer would undermine Sunak’s plan to ease the pressure on household finances by giving bill payers a one-off £200 discount on bills, paid back in £40 instalments over five years.
Cornwall left its prediction for the coming winter unchanged, estimating that the price cap will hit £2,607, meaning households will have seen their bills double in the space of a year. While it expects the cap to fall from that record high, it no longer expects a significant drop.
Its forecast for the winter period starting in 2023 is now £2,284, up from a prediction of £2,040 made at the end of March. Cornwall analysts believe the price cap will still be as high as £2,233 by spring 2024.
The change comes after gas prices stopped dropping sharply and began to level off, with the risk now weighted towards further increases.
Time for further measures to protect struggling households.
