The Guardian reports that leading analysts have predicted energy bills will stay well above £2,000 for two more years, with prolonged high prices threatening the chancellor Rishi Sunak’s loan scheme to help households cope with sky-high gas prices amid the mounting cost of living crisis.The paper says that Cornwall Insights, which predicted the recent 54% rise in the cap on average energy bills to £1,971, said it had increased its forecasts for upcoming changes to the ceiling, which is determined by the energy regulator, Ofgem:Time for further measures to protect struggling households.