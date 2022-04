The Independent reports that the Home Office has shut down part of the UK’s visa and immigration system in order to divert resources to its ”chaotic“ and bureaucratic scheme for Ukraine refugees.They say that priority and super-priority visas for study, work and family purposes from countries other than Ukraine have been temporarily closed to applicants, with standard visas also experiencing delays. And yet, most European countries have waived visas and offered open access for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. The UK is still insisting they fill in lengthy forms and undergo copious visa checks.The paper adds that the temporary shutdown of priority visas will make it difficult for people to come to the UK for last-minute purposes, with waits on standard visas expected to be at least six weeks. A Home Office minister this week apologised to people trying to visit the UK “for any inconvenience” the policy would cause. If anybody thinks the government is bending over backwards to accommodate women and children fleeing the Ukrainian war zone then they need to think again. This approach is entirely unnecessary:The Homes for Ukraine scheme has seen 28,300 applications from British families but only 2,700 visas have been issued for this. Surely, it is time to follow the lead of the rest of Europe, and abandon visas for Ukrainian refugees altogether.