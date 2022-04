The Independent reports that government ministers may have been misleading us when they argued that Rwanda is a perfectly safe place to send refugees.The paper reports that a former top Rwanda diplomat forced into exile has attacked government claims that his country is safe to receive refugees from the UK – likening it to “a detention camp”:The paper says that although it was initially briefed that only single men would be flown out, Priti Patel has since admitted that women and children could also be sent. She has also refused to reveal the likely colossal cost of the policy, beyond an initial £120m to be handed to Rwanda under the “partnership” deal.It is little wonder that under Johnson, the UK is considered by some to be a rogue state.