What exactly is falied ex-Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick saying when she warns against the “politicisation of policing”?According to the Guardian , in a farewell letter to London before her last day in post, Dick said there was more she wished the force had achieved during her time at the top.This is the same operational independence that allowed a scandal in the Charing Cross police station, where officers were found to have shared racist, sexist, misogynist and Islamophobic messages. The paper records that two of the officers investigated were promoted, while nine were left to continue serving. And there is more:The police do not operate in a vacuum. We are a democracy, not a police state. The police operate with our consent, enforcing laws passed by Parliament, and must be seen to uphold the highest standards. The Met and other forces must be accountable for their actions.If Cressida Dick cannot grasp that then it is a good thing she was forced out. Her inability to understand democratic accountability, and to enforce standards in her own force, made her departrure inevitable. Now is the time to carry out the necessary reforms she was unable or unwilling to implement.