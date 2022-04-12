Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Boris and the Non-Doms
The latest chart-topping group, brought to us by the Tory Party, is Boris and the Non-Doms, an elite collection of individuals with connections to the cabinet, whose willingness to pay tax in the UK on overseas earnings is flakey to say the least.
In addition to the wife of Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, it transpires that the health secretary and former chancellor, Sajid Javid, has admitted that he also held non-dom status for six years while he worked as a banker.
The Guardian reports that Downing Street has conceded that it cannot say whether any other ministers or their spouses have or have previously held non-dom tax status, or whether Boris Johnson will take any steps to find this out.
No 10 has, however, confirmed that Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, is to examine the interests and declarations of Rishi Sunak, after the chancellor requested this to happen. Why is he not also doing the same for other ministers?
Surely, it is time this perverse status is abolished altogether.
