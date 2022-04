With Boris Johnson facing an imminent standards investigation to establish whether he lied to Parliament or not, you would think that other ministers might stop and think. But no, according to the Guardian , the home secretary has now been accused of misleading parliament after a high court ruling revealed that unpublished parts of a controversial policy to push back migrant dinghies in the Channel said the tactic would not be used against asylum seekers.The paper says that the pushbacks policy was finalised in autumn 2021, yet in January this year Priti Patel said pushing back migrant boats was “absolutely still policy” when she gave evidence to the Lords justice and home affairs committee. She has been accused of giving that evidence even though she knew about the unpublished clauses in the policy not to use pushbacks against asylum seekers:Anybody would think Ministers believe themselves to be above effective scrutiny.