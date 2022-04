The Guardian reports that a National Audit Office (NAO) investigation has found that quarantine hotels for inbound travellers to the UK during Covid have cost the taxpayer more than £400m, including almost £100m in unpaid room bills and fraud.The paper says that while the government expected the hotels’ costs would be covered by the occupants, it has emerged that the taxpayer has been left responsible for more than half of the £757m bill. The rooms were for those travelling to the UK from high-risk “red list” countries during the pandemic:Yet another government case of mismanagement during the pandemic,